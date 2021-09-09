LMP Capital andome Fund (SCD) falls 0.68% for September 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCD - Market Data & News Trade

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc (NYSE: SCD) shares fell 0.68%, or $0.1 per share, to close Wednesday at $14.58. After opening the day at $14.65, shares of LMP Capital andome Fund fluctuated between $14.65 and $14.58. 22,332 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 44,239. Wednesday's activity brought LMP Capital andome Fund’s market cap to $261,878,714.

LMP Capital andome Fund is headquartered in New York, New York..

About LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. provides a broad-based portfolio that can invest in a range of equity and fixed-income securities of both U.S. and foreign issuers, including MLPs, stocks, REITs and fixed income. the fund seeks total return, emphasizing income and invests using a rigorous, research process to identify companies with strong fundamentals, skilled and committed management teams and a clear market advantage

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

