LM Funding America (LMFA) Up 5.20% for March 18

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading up 5.20% to $2.83 on March 18.

62,173 shares traded today while the 30-day daily average of 94,693 shares.

The company's stock has moved 44.65% so far in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-03-30.

About LM Funding America Inc

LM Funding America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois by funding a certain portion of the associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

