LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) gains 1.9780% for June 17

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares gained 1.9780% to end trading Thursday at $4.64 per share - a net change of $0.09. Shares traded between $4.72 and $4.35 throughout the day.

About LM Funding America Inc

LM Funding America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois by funding a certain portion of the associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

