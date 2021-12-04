Lizhi (LIZI) drops 16.24% to Close at $1.65 on December 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LIZI - Market Data & News Trade

Lizhi Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: LIZI) dropped to close at $1.65 Friday after losing $0.32 (16.24%) on volume of 1,341,717 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.99 to a low of $1.55 while Lizhi’s market cap now stands at $57,502,345.

About Lizhi Inc - ADR

LIZHI INC. has built a cross-border audio ecosystem consisting of audio-based social networks, podcast content portfolios and audio communities. The Company aims to bring people closer together through voices by its product portfolios. LIZHI's audio-based social networking products offering, including Tiya App, caters to users' evolving interest in social interactions in real time online and enables users to connect with friends having similar interests, entertain, chat online, and share their daily lives through voices. LIZHI also offers a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast, that provides users with curated content drawn from its extensive content library built over the years, as well as new podcasts provided by selected content creators. Since the launch of LIZHI App in 2013, the Company's flagship platform, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform where users are encouraged to create, share, discover and enjoy audio, and experience immersive and diversified entertainment features through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio ecosystem - a place where everyone can be connected through voices and across cultures.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

