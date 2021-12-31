Lixte (LIXT) falls 1.71% to Close at $1.15 on December 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LIXT - Market Data & News Trade

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIXT) shares fell 1.71%, or $0.02 per share, to close Thursday at $1.15. After opening the day at $1.15, shares of Lixte fluctuated between $1.26 and $1.11. 108,092 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 103,998. Thursday's activity brought Lixte’s market cap to $15,808,582.

About Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a biotech company that identifies enzyme targets associated with serious common diseases and then designs novel compounds to attack those targets. Lixte's product pipeline is primarily focused on inhibitors of protein phosphatases, used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or X-ray and immune checkpoint blockers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

