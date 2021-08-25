Lixiang Education (LXEH) falls 0.93% in Active Trading on August 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LXEH - Market Data & News Trade

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: LXEH) fell to close at $8.52 Tuesday after losing $0.08 (0.93%) on volume of 1,735 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $8.80 to a low of $8.50 while Lixiang Education’s market cap now stands at $113,600,568.

About Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd - ADR

Lixiang Education Holding Co.,Ltd is one of the top ten private primary and secondary education service providers in Zhejiang Province. The Company is also one of the largest private primary and secondary education institutes in Lishui City, Zhejiang Province.

Visit Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd - ADR’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd - ADR and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd - ADR’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Korea Moves To Ban Apple and Google From Forcing Developers To Use Their Payment Systems US Supreme Court Rules 'Remain in Mexico' Program Should Be Reinstated for Asylum Seekers President Biden Says Afghan Evacuation Is on Track for August 31 Deadline House Passes $3.5 Trillion Budget Blueprint After Reaching Compromise With Moderate Lawmakers