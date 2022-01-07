LiveVox (LVOX) falls 0.60% to Close at $4.95 on January 6

LiveVox Holdings Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: LVOX), a Los Angeles, California, company, fell to close at $4.95 Thursday after losing $0.03 (0.60%) on volume of 403,708 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $5.45 to a low of $4.80 while LiveVox’s market cap now stands at $486,291,599.

About LiveVox Holdings Inc - Class A

Crescent Acquisition Corp is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company formed by Crescent Capital, Robert D. Beyer and Todd M. Purdy for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

