LiveRamp (RAMP) gains 5.00% in Active Trading on January 28

LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP) shares gained 5.00%, or $2.04 per share, to close Friday at $42.85. After opening the day at $40.94, shares of LiveRamp fluctuated between $42.88 and $39.98. 354,465 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 296,933. Friday's activity brought LiveRamp’s market cap to $2,917,790,278.

About LiveRamp Holdings Inc

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp's fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world's top brands, agencies, and publishers.

Visit LiveRamp Holdings Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on LiveRamp Holdings Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: LiveRamp Holdings Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Badger Meter Beats Q4 Estimates, Posts Record Revenue Algoma Steel Upgrades Power Plant in Transition to Green Steelmaking Insulet Gets FDA Clearance for Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System Russell 2000 Enters Bear Market Territory for First Time in Nearly Two Years