Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) falls 4.63% for March 4

Today, Live Oak Bancshares Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: LOB) stock fell $2.86, accounting for a 4.63% decrease. Live Oak Bancshares opened at $60.26 before trading between $60.41 and $57.08 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Live Oak Bancshares’s market cap fall to $2,574,471,045 on 265,601 shares -below their 30-day average of 318,704.

About Live Oak Bancshares Inc

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

