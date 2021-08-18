Live (LIVE) drops 10.51% in Active Trading on August 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LIVE - Market Data & News Trade

Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVE) shares dropped 10.51%, or $3.28 per share, to close Tuesday at $27.93. After opening the day at $30.95, shares of Live fluctuated between $32.86 and $27.79. 63,971 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 42,754. Tuesday's activity brought Live’s market cap to $43,873,394.

Live is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada..

About Live Ventures Inc

Live Ventures Incorporated, originally incorporated in 1968, is a diversified holding company with several wholly owned subsidiaries and a strategic focus on acquiring profitable companies that have demonstrated a strong history of earnings power. Through its subsidiary Marquis Industries, the company manufactures and sells residential and commercial carpets primarily in North America. Marquis Industries also designs, sources and sells hard-surface flooring. Through its subsidiary Precision Marshall, the company manufactures and sells steel in four product categories: Deluxe Alloy Plate, Deluxe Tool Steel Plate, Precision Ground Flat Stock, and Drill Rod. Through its subsidiary Vintage Stock, an award-winning entertainment retailer, the company sells new and pre-owned movies, classic and current generation video games and systems, music on CD & LP, collectible comics, books, toys, and more. Vintage Stock, through its stores and website, ships product worldwide directly to the customer's doorstep. Through its subsidiary ApplianceSmart, the company sells new major household appliances in the United States through a company-owned retail store in Columbus, Ohio operating under the name ApplianceSmart®. All Live Ventures companies are rooted in their local communities where they contribute to the local economy and serve as responsible corporate neighbors.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

