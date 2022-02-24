LivaNova (LIVN) gains 6.12% to Close at $77.74 on February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LIVN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, LivaNova PLC Inc’s (NASDAQ: LIVN) stock gained $4.48, accounting for a 6.12% increase. LivaNova opened at $72.73 before trading between $78.01 and $72.00 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw LivaNova’s market cap rise to $4,137,750,059 on 526,626 shares -above their 30-day average of 316,795.

About LivaNova PLC

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 4,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

