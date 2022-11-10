Lithia Motors, (LAD) Up in Active Trading for November 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LAD - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Lithia Motors, Inc. - Class A (NYSE:LAD) was up $21.71 to close Thursday at $231.33.

The company started at $218.73 and shares fluctuated between $233.03 and $219.00 with 1,533,246 shares trading hands.

Lithia Motors, is averaging 546,996 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 28.97% YTD.

Lithia Motors, is set to release earnings on 2023-02-08.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Lithia Motors, visit the company profile.

About Lithia Motors, Inc. - Class A

Lithia Motors, Inc. is one of the largest providers of personal transportation solutions in the United States and is among the fastest growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#265-2019). Lithia is a growth company powered by people and innovation. By purchasing and building strong businesses that have yet to realize their potential, Lithia generates significant cash flows while maintaining low leverage. Operational excellence is achieved by refocusing the business on the consumer experience and by utilizing proprietary performance measurements to increase market share and profitability. Lithia's unique growth model reinvests to expand its nationwide network and to fund innovations that create personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

