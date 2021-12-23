Lithia Motors, (LAD) falls 0.44% in Light Trading on December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LAD - Market Data & News Trade

Lithia Motors, Inc. - Class A (NYSE: LAD), a Medford, Oregon, company, fell to close at $285.02 Wednesday after losing $1.27 (0.44%) on volume of 227,366 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $288.74 to a low of $283.00 while Lithia Motors,’s market cap now stands at $8,630,280,476.

About Lithia Motors, Inc. - Class A

Lithia Motors, Inc. is one of the largest providers of personal transportation solutions in the United States and is among the fastest growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#265-2019). Lithia is a growth company powered by people and innovation. By purchasing and building strong businesses that have yet to realize their potential, Lithia generates significant cash flows while maintaining low leverage. Operational excellence is achieved by refocusing the business on the consumer experience and by utilizing proprietary performance measurements to increase market share and profitability. Lithia's unique growth model reinvests to expand its nationwide network and to fund innovations that create personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

