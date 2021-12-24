Liquidity Services (LQDT) falls 0.42% to Close at $21.51 on December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LQDT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Liquidity Services Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: LQDT) stock fell $0.09, accounting for a 0.42% decrease. Liquidity Services opened at $21.66 before trading between $21.79 and $21.26 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Liquidity Services’s market cap fall to $763,412,615 on 88,414 shares -below their 30-day average of 281,548.

About Liquidity Services Inc

Liquidity Services operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, more than 3.8 million buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. The Company supports clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste, and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through its vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus the Company has played an integral role in many of its clients' zero-waste initiatives and worked with the corporate, federal and state governments to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

