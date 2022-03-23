Liquidia (LQDA) Gains in Light Trading for March 23

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) shares changed 3.55% today on 295,526 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 563,164 shares traded.

After closing today at $7.29 the company has a 50 day moving average of $6.38.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

Liquidia has moved 44.56% so far this year.

About Liquidia Corp

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT technology. The Company operates through two subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies is developing two product candidates: LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and LIQ865, an injectable, sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the management of local post-operative pain for three to five days after a procedure. Liquidia PAH, LLC provides commercialization for rare disease pharmaceutical products, such as Treprostinil Injection, Sandoz Inc.'s first-to-file, generic treprostinil for PAH.

