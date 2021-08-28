Liquidia (LQDA) falls 1.10% to Close at $2.70 on August 27

Today, Liquidia Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: LQDA) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 1.10% decrease. Liquidia opened at $2.73 before trading between $2.77 and $2.70 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Liquidia’s market cap fall to $140,332,640 on 107,399 shares -below their 30-day average of 226,984.

About Liquidia Corp

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT technology. The Company operates through two subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies is developing two product candidates: LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and LIQ865, an injectable, sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the management of local post-operative pain for three to five days after a procedure. Liquidia PAH, LLC provides commercialization for rare disease pharmaceutical products, such as Treprostinil Injection, Sandoz Inc.'s first-to-file, generic treprostinil for PAH.

Visit Liquidia Corp's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Liquidia Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Liquidia Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Biden Vows To Complete Evacuation, Avenge Deaths of 13 US Service Members Atlanta Fed President Bostic Says October Would Be 'Reasonable' Time To Begin Tapering Bond Purchases Texas House Republicans Pass New Voting Restrictions Bill After Months of Democrats' Protests Contaminant Found in Moderna Vaccines in Japan Believed To Be Metallic