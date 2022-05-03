Liquid Media (YVR) Rises 5.31% on May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YVR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ: YVR) moved 5.31% Tuesday.

As of 12:21:41 est, Liquid Media sits at $0.49 and has moved $0.0246 so far today.

Liquid Media has moved 41.88% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 55.87% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-14.

About Liquid Media Group Ltd

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is an entertainment company with a strong portfolio of content intellectual property (IP) spanning creative industries. Liquid Media’s executive team is comprised of CEO Ronald W. Thomson (global media business leader), Chairman Joshua Jackson (actor/producer, television and film), Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director Daniel Cruz (previously of Canaccord Financial), President Charlie Brezer (serial entrepreneur), Director Stephen Jackson (Northland Properties), and Director Nancy Basi (veteran media and entertainment expert) who each bring decades of industry expertise and significant passion to advance the Company’s mission.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

