Liquid Media (YVR) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for April 4

Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ:YVR) has already dropped $-0.0673 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.80, Liquid Media has moved 8.44% lower ahead of market open.

The company has increased 6.76% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Liquid Media investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:28:21 est.

About Liquid Media Group Ltd

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is an entertainment company with a strong portfolio of content intellectual property (IP) spanning creative industries. Liquid Media’s executive team is comprised of CEO Ronald W. Thomson (global media business leader), Chairman Joshua Jackson (actor/producer, television and film), Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director Daniel Cruz (previously of Canaccord Financial), President Charlie Brezer (serial entrepreneur), Director Stephen Jackson (Northland Properties), and Director Nancy Basi (veteran media and entertainment expert) who each bring decades of industry expertise and significant passion to advance the Company’s mission.

