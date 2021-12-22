Liquid Media (YVR) gains 0.94% to Close at $1.07 on December 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YVR - Market Data & News Trade

Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ: YVR) gained to close at $1.07 Tuesday after gaining $0.01 (0.94%) on volume of 162,523 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.10 to a low of $1.06 while Liquid Media’s market cap now stands at $15,673,175.

About Liquid Media Group Ltd

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is an entertainment company with a strong portfolio of content intellectual property (IP) spanning creative industries. Liquid Media’s executive team is comprised of CEO Ronald W. Thomson (global media business leader), Chairman Joshua Jackson (actor/producer, television and film), Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director Daniel Cruz (previously of Canaccord Financial), President Charlie Brezer (serial entrepreneur), Director Stephen Jackson (Northland Properties), and Director Nancy Basi (veteran media and entertainment expert) who each bring decades of industry expertise and significant passion to advance the Company’s mission.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

