Lipocine (LPCN) Drops in Light Trading for May 4

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 2.54% to $0.86 on May 4.

576,755 shares traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 642,768 shares.

The company's stock has moved 10.91% so far in 2022.

Lipocine shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Lipocine Inc

Lipocine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders using its proprietary drug delivery technologies. Lipocine's clinical development pipeline includes: TLANDO, LPCN 1144, TLANDO XR, LPCN 1148 and LPCN 1107. TLANDO, a novel oral prodrug of testosterone containing testosterone undecanoate, has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the 'FDA') for conditions associated with a deficiency of endogenous testosterone, also known as hypogonadism, in adult males. LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone, recently completed a proof-of-concept clinical study demonstrating the potential utility in the treatment of non-cirrhotic NASH. LPCN 1144 is currently being studied in a Phase 2 clinical study. TLANDO XR, a novel oral prodrug of testosterone, originated and is being developed by Lipocine as a next-generation oral testosterone product with potential for once-daily dosing. In a Phase 2 clinical evaluation when administered once daily or twice daily, TLANDO XR met the typical primary and secondary end points. LPCN 1148 is an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone targeted for the treatment of cirrhosis. LPCN 1107 is potentially the first oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product candidate indicated for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth and has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA.

