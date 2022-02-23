Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) gains 5.40% in Active Trading on February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LGF.A - Market Data & News Trade

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. - Class A (NYSE: LGF.A) shares gained 5.40%, or $0.71 per share, to close Wednesday at $13.85. After opening the day at $13.90, shares of Lions Gate Entertainment fluctuated between $14.33 and $13.56. 1,180,061 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 536,448. Wednesday's activity brought Lions Gate Entertainment’s market cap to $2,981,231,267.

Lions Gate Entertainment is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and employs more than 3500 people.

About Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. - Class A

Combining the STARZ premium global subscription platform with world-class motion picture and television studio operations, Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) brings a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. Its film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and the largest collection of film and television franchises in the independent media space. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for the audiences it serves worldwide

Visit Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles