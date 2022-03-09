Lion (LGHL) Rises 12.06% on March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LGHL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: LGHL) climbed 12.06% Wednesday.

As of 12:04:19 est, Lion is currently sitting at $0.81 and has risen $0.0871 per share.

Lion has moved 12.95% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 45.27% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-03-31.

About Lion Group Holding Ltd - ADR

Lion Group Holding Ltd. operates an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services with a focus on Chinese investors. Through its state-of-the-art technology, Lion offers contract-for-difference (CFD) trading, insurance brokerage, futures brokerage, and securities brokerage on its platform, which can be accessed through applications available on the iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS systems. Lion's customers are well-educated and affluent Chinese individual investors residing both inside and outside the PRC as well as institutional clients in Hong Kong.

