Lion (LGHL) falls 8.28% for December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LGHL - Market Data & News Trade

Lion Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: LGHL) shares fell 8.28%, or $0.12 per share, to close Thursday at $1.33. After opening the day at $1.41, shares of Lion fluctuated between $1.45 and $1.30. 275,747 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 232,107. Thursday's activity brought Lion’s market cap to $39,006,479.

About Lion Group Holding Ltd - ADR

Lion Group Holding Ltd. operates an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services with a focus on Chinese investors. Through its state-of-the-art technology, Lion offers contract-for-difference (CFD) trading, insurance brokerage, futures brokerage, and securities brokerage on its platform, which can be accessed through applications available on the iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS systems. Lion's customers are well-educated and affluent Chinese individual investors residing both inside and outside the PRC as well as institutional clients in Hong Kong.

Visit Lion Group Holding Ltd - ADR’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Lion Group Holding Ltd - ADR and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Lion Group Holding Ltd - ADR’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Joan Didion, Revered Essayist and Novelist, Dies at 87 Pfizer and Moderna Boosters Provide 'Significant Increase' in Protection From Omicron Variant: Study US Companies Must Prove Imports From China's Xinjiang Region Are Made Without Forced Labor How To Invest in the $1 Trillion Metaverse