Lion (LGHL) Climbs 17.81% for July 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LGHL - Market Data & News Trade

Lion Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares gained 17.81% today on 1,729,326 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 497,912 shares traded.

After closing today at $1.04 the company has a 50 day moving average of $0.9871.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-09-29.

Lion has moved 33.12% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Lion visit the company profile.

About Lion Group Holding Ltd - ADR

Lion Group Holding Ltd. operates an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services with a focus on Chinese investors. Through its state-of-the-art technology, Lion offers contract-for-difference (CFD) trading, insurance brokerage, futures brokerage, and securities brokerage on its platform, which can be accessed through applications available on the iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS systems. Lion's customers are well-educated and affluent Chinese individual investors residing both inside and outside the PRC as well as institutional clients in Hong Kong.

To get more information on Lion Group Holding Ltd - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Lion Group Holding Ltd - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Guide To Bear Market Investing Cable TV May Lose Half of Subscribers by 2030: Jeff Kagan Will Mining Stocks Fall Further? 3 Reasons To Be Optimistic About the Global Shipping Industry