Lineage Cell (LCTX) falls 3.97% in Light Trading on January 27

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: LCTX) shares fell 3.97%, or $0.06 per share, to close Thursday at $1.45. After opening the day at $1.55, shares of Lineage Cell fluctuated between $1.55 and $1.42. 780,715 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,104,035. Thursday's activity brought Lineage Cell’s market cap to $244,409,100.

Lineage Cell is headquartered in Carlsbad, California..

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs. Lineage's programs are based on its robust proprietary cell-based therapy platform and associated in-house development and manufacturing capabilities. With this platform Lineage develops and manufactures specialized, terminally differentiated human cells from its pluripotent and progenitor cell starting materials. These differentiated cells are developed to either replace or support cells that are dysfunctional or absent due to degenerative disease or traumatic injury or administered as a means of helping the body mount an effective immune response to cancer. Lineage's clinical programs are in markets with billion dollar opportunities and include three allogeneic ('off-the-shelf') product candidates: (i) OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in the developed world; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and (iii) VAC, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapy platform for immuno-oncology and infectious disease, currently in clinical development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

