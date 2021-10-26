Lineage Cell (LCTX) falls 0.85% in Light Trading on October 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LCTX - Market Data & News

Today, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc Inc’s (NYSE: LCTX) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 0.85% decrease. Lineage Cell opened at $2.37 before trading between $2.35 and $2.28 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Lineage Cell’s market cap fall to $390,181,730 on 384,972 shares -below their 30-day average of 531,017.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs. Lineage's programs are based on its robust proprietary cell-based therapy platform and associated in-house development and manufacturing capabilities. With this platform Lineage develops and manufactures specialized, terminally differentiated human cells from its pluripotent and progenitor cell starting materials. These differentiated cells are developed to either replace or support cells that are dysfunctional or absent due to degenerative disease or traumatic injury or administered as a means of helping the body mount an effective immune response to cancer. Lineage's clinical programs are in markets with billion dollar opportunities and include three allogeneic ('off-the-shelf') product candidates: (i) OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in the developed world; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and (iii) VAC, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapy platform for immuno-oncology and infectious disease, currently in clinical development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

