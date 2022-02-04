Lincoln National (LNC) gains 6.38% in Active Trading on February 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LNC - Market Data & News Trade

Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE: LNC) shares gained 6.38%, or $4.29 per share, to close Friday at $71.55. After opening the day at $67.40, shares of Lincoln National fluctuated between $72.35 and $67.40. 2,746,394 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,555,222. Friday's activity brought Lincoln National’s market cap to $12,929,706,555.

Lincoln National is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 9047 people.

About Lincoln National Corp.

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation and its affiliates. The company had $281 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes' World's Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

