Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC) gains 0.9250% for June 16

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ: LINC) shares gained 0.9250% to end trading Wednesday at $7.64 per share - a net change of $0.07. Shares traded between $7.73 and $7.55 throughout the day.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corp

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

