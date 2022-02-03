Limoneira Co (LMNR) falls 4.83% in Active Trading on February 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LMNR - Market Data & News Trade

Limoneira Co (NASDAQ: LMNR), a Santa Paula, California, company, fell to close at $13.99 Thursday after losing $0.71 (4.83%) on volume of 91,751 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $14.76 to a low of $13.94 while Limoneira Co’s market cap now stands at $247,623,532.

About Limoneira Co

Limoneira Company, a 127-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lç moñ âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 15,400 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

