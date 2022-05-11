Limestone (LMST) Climbs 3.41% on May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LMST - Market Data & News Trade

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: LMST) shares have risen 3.41%, or $0.69 per share, as on 11:28:54 est today. Since opening at $20.35, 1,468 shares of Limestone have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $20.96 and $20.61.

Already the company is up 8.80%.

Limestone expects its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

About Limestone Bancorp Inc

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. is a Louisville, Kentucky-based bank holding company which operates banking centers in 14 counties through its wholly-owned subsidiary Limestone Bank. The Bank's markets include metropolitan Louisville in Jefferson County and the surrounding counties of Bullitt and Henry and extend south along the Interstate 65 corridor. The Bank serves south central, southern, and western Kentucky from banking centers in Barren, Butler, Daviess, Edmonson, Green, Hardin, Hart, Ohio, and Warren counties. The Bank also has banking centers in Lexington, Kentucky, the second largest city in the state, and Frankfort, Kentucky, the state capital. Limestone Bank is a traditional community bank with a wide range of personal and business banking products and services.

