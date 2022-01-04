Limbach (LMB) falls 2.89% in Light Trading on January 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LMB - Market Data & News Trade

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMB) shares fell 2.89%, or $0.26 per share, to close Monday at $8.74. After opening the day at $8.99, shares of Limbach fluctuated between $9.18 and $8.51. 43,046 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 52,064. Monday's activity brought Limbach’s market cap to $90,059,075.

About Limbach Holdings Inc

Limbach provides building infrastructure services, with an expertise in the design, installation and maintenance of HVAC and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems for a diversified group of commercial and institutional building owners. Limbach employs more than 1,700 employees in 22 offices throughout the United States. The Company's full life-cycle capabilities, from concept design and engineering through system commissioning and recurring 24/7 service and maintenance, position Limbach as a value-added and essential partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service companies.

