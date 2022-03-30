Limbach (LMB) Climbs 5.19% on March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LMB - Market Data & News Trade

Today Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMB) is trading 5.19% up.

The latest price, as of 12:06:14 est, was $7.30. Limbach has risen $0.36 over the previous day’s close.

6,521 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Limbach has a YTD change of 22.89%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Limbach visit the company profile.

About Limbach Holdings Inc

Limbach provides building infrastructure services, with an expertise in the design, installation and maintenance of HVAC and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems for a diversified group of commercial and institutional building owners. Limbach employs more than 1,700 employees in 22 offices throughout the United States. The Company's full life-cycle capabilities, from concept design and engineering through system commissioning and recurring 24/7 service and maintenance, position Limbach as a value-added and essential partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service companies.

To get more information on Limbach Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Limbach Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles