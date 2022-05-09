Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) Falls 2.64% on May 9

Today Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE: LLY) is trading 2.64% down.

The latest price, as of 12:04:59 est, was $289.30. Lilly(Eli) & Co has moved $7.83 over the previous day’s close.

1,250,843 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Lilly(Eli) & Co has moved YTD 7.94%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Lilly(Eli) & Co

Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. It was founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today it remains true to that mission in all its work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism.

