Lightspeed POS Inc (Sub Voting) (LSPD) gains 5.2670% for June 14

Lightspeed POS Inc (Sub Voting) (NYSE: LSPD) shares gained 5.2670% to end trading Monday at $75.95 per share - a net change of $3.8. Shares traded between $76.92 and $72.66 throughout the day.

About Lightspeed POS Inc (Sub Voting)

Lightspeed POS Inc. is a leading provider of software, solutions and support systems to the small and medium size retailers and restaurateurs that are at the heart of its communities. The Company's mission is to empower these businesses, helping them engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments and generate growth. The Company may be a leader in its industry, but it is just getting started. Lightspeed POS Inc. will continue to transform global commerce through its technology, igniting the ambitions of its customers through constant innovation in a rapidly-changing global economy.

Visit Lightspeed POS Inc (Sub Voting)’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Lightspeed POS Inc (Sub Voting) and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Lightspeed POS Inc (Sub Voting)’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer