LightInTheBox (LITB) Falls in Light Trading for April 7

Today, LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd - ADR (NYSE:LITB) was down $0.03 to finish the day Thursday at $1.14.

The company started at $1.14 and shares fluctuated between $1.17 and $1.14 with 32,788 shares trading hands.

LightInTheBox is averaging 203,124 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have gained 15.84% YTD.

LightInTheBox expects its next earnings on 2022-06-01.

About LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd - ADR

LightInTheBox is a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 major languages and cover more than 140 countries.

