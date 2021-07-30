LightInTheBox Co (LITB) falls 3.65% on Strong Volume July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LITB - Market Data & News Trade

Today, LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd - ADR Inc’s (NYSE: LITB) stock fell $0.05, accounting for a 3.65% decrease. LightInTheBox Co opened at $1.29 before trading between $1.43 and $1.31 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw LightInTheBox Co’s market cap fall to $147,938,315 on 685,953 shares -above their 30-day average of 239,487.

About LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd - ADR

LightInTheBox is a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 major languages and cover more than 140 countries.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer