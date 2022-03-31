Lightbridge (LTBR) Loses 3.10% on March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LTBR - Market Data & News Trade

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) shares lost 3.10%, or $0.27 per share, as on 11:59:59 est today. Since opening the day at $8.74, 50,315 shares of Lightbridge exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $8.91 and $8.43.

This year the company has moved YTD 31.47%.

Lightbridge anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Lightbridge Corp

Lightbridge is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, United States. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors, which significantly enhances the economics, safety, and proliferation resistance of nuclear power. Lightbridge invented, patented, and has independently validated its technology, with goals of preventing climate change and enhancing national security. The Company has assembled a world-class development team. Four large electric utilities that generate about half of America's nuclear power advise Lightbridge on fuel development and deployment. The Company plans to operate under a licensing and royalty model and based on the increased power generated by Lightbridge-designed fuel, expects to offer high ROI for operators of existing and new reactors.

