Lifeway Foods, (LWAY) falls 0.84% on Moderate Volume August 6

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) shares fell 0.84%, or $0.05 per share, to close Friday at $5.88. After opening the day at $5.89, shares of Lifeway Foods, fluctuated between $6.09 and $5.70. 14,845 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 52,484. Friday's activity brought Lifeway Foods,’s market cap to $91,912,126.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cupped kefir and cheese, frozen kefir, specialty cheeses, probiotic supplements and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy and non-dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Lifeway Foods, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Lifeway Foods, Inc.'s Profile.

