Lifevantage (LFVN) falls 1.73% for August 27

Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) shares fell 1.73%, or $0.135 per share, to close Friday at $7.68. After opening the day at $7.81, shares of Lifevantage fluctuated between $7.81 and $7.65. 51,633 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 87,105. Friday's activity brought Lifevantage’s market cap to $104,881,030.

Lifevantage is headquartered in Sandy, Utah..

About Lifevantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation is a pioneer in Nutrigenomics - a new science dedicated to biohacking the human aging code. The Company engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin and hair care products, including its Protandim® product line, LifeVantage® Omega+ and ProBio dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of Nrf2 infused skin care and hair care products, Petandim® for Dogs, Axio® smart energy drink mixes, and the PhysIQ™ weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

