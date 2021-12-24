Life Storage - Registered Shares (LSI) falls 0.34% for December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LSI - Market Data & News Trade

Life Storage Inc - Registered Shares (NYSE: LSI), a Williamsville, New York, company, fell to close at $146.86 Thursday after losing $0.5 (0.34%) on volume of 485,697 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $148.40 to a low of $145.41 while Life Storage - Registered Shares’s market cap now stands at $12,044,911,321.

About Life Storage Inc - Registered Shares

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 31 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

