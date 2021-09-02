Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) falls 0.59% on Moderate Volume September 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LBRT - Market Data & News Trade

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc - Class A (NYSE: LBRT) shares fell 0.59%, or $0.06 per share, to close Wednesday at $10.16. After opening the day at $10.22, shares of Liberty Oilfield Services fluctuated between $10.22 and $9.97. 603,865 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,100,193. Wednesday's activity brought Liberty Oilfield Services’s market cap to $1,811,635,645.

About Liberty Oilfield Services Inc - Class A

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a leading North American oilfield services firm that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on developing and delivering next generation technology for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources in partnership with its customers. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

