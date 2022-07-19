Liberty Latin America (LILA) Climbs 5.49% on July 19

Liberty Latin America Ltd - Class A (NASDAQ: LILA) shares have risen 5.49%, or $0.385 per share, as on 11:58:20 est today. Since opening at $7.13, 86,050 shares of Liberty Latin America have traded hands and the stock has moved between $7.45 and $7.10.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 39.88%.

Liberty Latin America expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Liberty Latin America visit the company profile.

About Liberty Latin America Ltd - Class A

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC, UTS and Cabletica. The communications and entertainment services that the company offers to its residential and business customers in the region include

To get more information on Liberty Latin America Ltd - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Liberty Latin America Ltd - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles