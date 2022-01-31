Liberty Global (LBTYA) gains 3.28% for January 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LBTYA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Liberty Global plc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: LBTYA) stock gained $0.86, accounting for a 3.28% increase. Liberty Global opened at $26.31 before trading between $27.13 and $26.14 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Liberty Global’s market cap rise to $14,706,260,836 on 1,354,041 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,121,914.

About Liberty Global plc - Class A

Liberty Global is one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in seven European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC, the combined Sunrise UPC, as well as VodafoneZiggo, which is owned through a 50/50 joint venture. Its substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable the company to invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower its customers to make the most of the digital revolution.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

