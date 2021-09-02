Liberty Global (LBTYA) falls 0.91% in Active Trading on September 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LBTYA - Market Data & News Trade

Liberty Global plc - Class A (NASDAQ: LBTYA) fell to close at $28.48 Wednesday after losing $0.26 (0.91%) on volume of 1,221,824 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $28.98 to a low of $28.26 while Liberty Global’s market cap now stands at $15,903,921,843.

Liberty Global is one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in seven European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC, the combined Sunrise UPC, as well as VodafoneZiggo, which is owned through a 50/50 joint venture. Its substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable the company to invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower its customers to make the most of the digital revolution.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

