Liberty Global (LBTYA) Climbs 2.14% on April 19

Liberty Global plc - Class A (NASDAQ: LBTYA) shares have risen 2.14%, or $0.535 per share, as on 12:05:14 est today. After Opening the Day at $24.98, 328,197 shares of Liberty Global have been traded today and the stock has traded between $25.61 and $24.98.

This year the company has a YTD change of 9.73%.

Liberty Global expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Liberty Global plc - Class A

Liberty Global is one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in seven European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC, the combined Sunrise UPC, as well as VodafoneZiggo, which is owned through a 50/50 joint venture. Its substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable the company to invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower its customers to make the most of the digital revolution.

