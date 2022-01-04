Liberty Broadband - Series A (LBRDA) falls 0.19% to Close at $160.59 on January 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LBRDA - Market Data & News Trade

Liberty Broadband Corp - Series A (NASDAQ: LBRDA), a Englewood, Colorado, company, fell to close at $160.59 Monday after losing $0.31 (0.19%) on volume of 239,450 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $161.19 to a low of $158.32 while Liberty Broadband - Series A’s market cap now stands at $27,978,125,338.

About Liberty Broadband Corp - Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad range of communications businesses. Liberty Broadband's principal assets consist of its interest in Charter Communications and its subsidiaries: Skyhook and GCI. GCI is Alaska's largest communications provider, providing data, wireless, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America.

Visit Liberty Broadband Corp - Series A’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Liberty Broadband Corp - Series A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Liberty Broadband Corp - Series A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Explosion in COVID-19 Cases Disrupts Schools and Offices Investing Highlights (and Lowlights) of 2021 Inflation Will Not Magically Disappear in 2022 The Year in Review: Michael McTague