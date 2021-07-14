Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG) gains 0.23% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ASG - Market Data & News Trade

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Inc (NYSE: ASG) shares gained 0.23%, or $0.02 per share, to close Tuesday at $8.66. After opening the day at $8.65, shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund fluctuated between $8.72 and $8.63. 502,836 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 250,999. Tuesday's activity brought Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s market cap to $369,289,272.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Inc

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities only to borrowers that are approved by the Fund's securities lending agent, State Street Bank & Trust Co. (SSB).The Fund's portfolio includes various sectors, such as information technology, consumer discretionary, industrials, financials, healthcare, consumer staples, energy and real estate. The Fund's investment managers include Weatherbie Capital, LLC, TCW Investment Management Company, Congress Asset Management Company, LLP and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The Fund's investment managers invest primarily for pension funds, endowments, foundations and other institutions. ALPS Advisors, Inc. (AAI) is the investment advisor of the Fund.

Visit Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer