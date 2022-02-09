LHC (LHCG) gains 2.25% for February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LHCG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, LHC Group Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: LHCG) stock gained $2.8, accounting for a 2.25% increase. LHC opened at $125.71 before trading between $127.61 and $125.54 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw LHC’s market cap rise to $4,022,348,275 on 159,009 shares -below their 30-day average of 224,398.

About LHC Group Inc

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's approximately 30,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia - reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. As the preferred joint venture partner for almost 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

