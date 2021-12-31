LGI Homes (LGIH) falls 0.03% on Moderate Volume December 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LGIH - Market Data & News Trade

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) shares fell 0.03%, or $0.04 per share, to close Thursday at $151.25. After opening the day at $151.80, shares of LGI Homes fluctuated between $153.72 and $150.85. 112,376 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 244,296. Thursday's activity brought LGI Homes’s market cap to $3,671,320,139.

LGI Homes is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas..

About LGI Homes Inc

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

