Lexington Realty (LXP) Drops in Light Trading for May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LXP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) fell $0.42 to finish the day Monday at $11.25.

The company opened at $11.55 and shares fluctuated between $11.59 and $11.21 with 2,427,862 shares trading hands.

Lexington Realty is averaging 3,325,859 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 24.72% YTD.

Lexington Realty is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Lexington Realty visit the company profile.

About LXP Industrial Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions, including acquisitions.

To get more information on LXP Industrial Trust and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: LXP Industrial Trust's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering